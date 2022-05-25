Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 188,390 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,002,000. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

