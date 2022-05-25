Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,907 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.30% of Teradata worth $60,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradata by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

