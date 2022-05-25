Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64.88 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 3.02% of Maxar Technologies worth $64,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 666,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 275,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 204,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of MAXR opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

