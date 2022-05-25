Schroder Investment Management Group Has $52.72 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.42% of Gibraltar Industries worth $52,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after acquiring an additional 552,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after buying an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ROCK stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

