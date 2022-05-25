Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 72,948 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,948 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.40% of LivaNova worth $65,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LIVN opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

