Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 204,186 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.17% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $47,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.42 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

