Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 534,009 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,009 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.53% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $57,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RDY stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

