Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Shares Down 6.8%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $18.20. 715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.1509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

About Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.