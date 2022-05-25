Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.57 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.57 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,231,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.