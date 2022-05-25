Sarcophagus Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $2.20 million and $21,315.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

