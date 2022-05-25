Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.