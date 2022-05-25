Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 1,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,332 shares in the company, valued at C$2,954,699.28.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, William Wignall acquired 2,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.86 per share, with a total value of C$21,720.00.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

