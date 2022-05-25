San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Gap Up to $12.94

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.39. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 2,839 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

