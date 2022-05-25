Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.