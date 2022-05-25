Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SFET opened at $0.53 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

