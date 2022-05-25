Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Up 6.9%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 55,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,344,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

