Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 3,214 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,982. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

