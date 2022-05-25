Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock remained flat at $$75.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,987 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,964. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

