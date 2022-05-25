Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $4.85 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1,948.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.99. 1,606,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,787. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

