Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cintas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,026,000 after buying an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.65. 663,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.97. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $345.33 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

