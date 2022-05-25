Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after buying an additional 675,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 197.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 396,101 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pentair by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,155 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 884,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

