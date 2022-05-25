Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $201.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,748. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

