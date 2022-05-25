Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 1,764,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.