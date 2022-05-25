Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 196,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,549. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

