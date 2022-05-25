Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 8,549 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,358. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

