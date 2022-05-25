Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 996 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

