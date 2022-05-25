Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $55,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,045.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after acquiring an additional 293,900 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 208,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,235. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

