Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.