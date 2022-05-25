Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847 in the last three months.
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
