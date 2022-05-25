Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.53. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,765. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.