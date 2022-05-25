Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29.63 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,458 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of Carter’s worth $29,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRI traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. 3,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

