Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 167,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. 12,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.30 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

