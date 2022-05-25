Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.77 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.16. 56,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

