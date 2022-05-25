Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,244 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,234. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

