Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,667 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 166,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,795,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

