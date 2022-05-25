Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

CCL stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 452,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,108,324. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

