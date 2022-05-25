Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

ITGR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

