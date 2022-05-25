Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,781 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,794. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

