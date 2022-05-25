Ripio Credit Network Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00049516 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

