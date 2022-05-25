RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

RNG stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.68.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,796.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

