Revomon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88,035.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $3.27 million and $88,035.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,097.19 or 0.50958119 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00499559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,308.87 or 1.39431449 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

