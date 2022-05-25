Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

