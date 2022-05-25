Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Up 1.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 22,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

