ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. ResMed reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,631. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.