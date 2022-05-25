Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,925.20. Also, Director Don Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,171,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,132,612.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

