Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $24.87 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Mattel by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

