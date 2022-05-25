Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Stock Position Raised by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

IPO stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,675. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

