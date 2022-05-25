Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. Relx has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $32.71.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.