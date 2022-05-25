Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. Relx has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.