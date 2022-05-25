ReapChain (REAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.48 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $348,010.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.02 or 0.99995576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars.

