Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 229.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,413 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

O opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.