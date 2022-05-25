Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $309.30 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,785.03 or 0.29655603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.87 or 0.99991031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001747 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

